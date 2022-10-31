NFL World Reacts To The Matt LaFleur Decision News

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have struggled defensively through eight weeks, but Matt LaFleur isn't ready to make any rash decisions when it comes to his staff on that side of the ball.

When asked by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman if he's had any thought about making a change at defensive coordinator, LaFleur shot back, "Oh, no. Absolutely not.”

The NFL world reacted to the coach's answer on Monday.

"This is the mindset that made us keep Capers and McCarthy for 5 years too long," a fan replied.

"Staying over loyal to coordinators," another said. "Seen this before."

"Literally hired Barry because it’s his buddy," another user tweeted. "His leash will be longer [than] any coach."

"That's too bad."

"Maybe giving up 40 points to the Lions this Sunday will change his mind (probably not) ... Realistically he won’t make a change mid-season because if he does, he knows he will be on his 3rd defensive coordinator in GB, and if the next one sucks too, then [LaFleur] is next to go."

The Packers defense is still searching for a complete game, as they were unable to get stops when they needed them against the Bills on Sunday night.