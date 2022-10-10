NFL World Reacts To The Matt Rhule Contract News

DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Baylor Bears reacts during the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Even though Matt Rhule got fired on Monday, he's still going to be just fine moving forward.

The Carolina Panthers let Rhule go on Monday morning after they dropped to 1-4 on the season on Sunday. Rhule was with the team for three seasons and could only amass an 11-27 record as head coach.

The Panthers still owe Rhule $40 million after he signed a seven-year deal with them in 2020. In other words, he will be making $834K per month from the team for the next 48 months to not coach.

He'll also likely have another head-coaching job in college during that time as well.

NFL fans can't believe he'll be getting that much from a team that doesn't even employ him anymore.

Rhule has one of the best "jobs" in all of sports right now. Even though things didn't work out with the Panthers, he's going to be just fine.