NFL World Reacts To The Matt Ryan Trade Speculation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts made a big change at quarterback on Monday afternoon.

Following their loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, head coach Frank Reich announced that Matt Ryan would be benched. Ryan's benching is due to him not playing well and because of a shoulder injury.

Sam Ehlinger will now be the starting quarterback moving forward while Nick Foles backs him up.

This has led to some media pundits, including ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio to speculate if Ryan could be on the trade block before next week's trade deadline.

The NFL community wasted no time in coming up with teams who could be interested in the veteran quarterback.

Other fans don't think he should be acquired in a trade:

Ehlinger will make his first career start against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.