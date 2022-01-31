The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Matthew Stafford Wife Video

Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford.

After a decade-plus of no postseason wins with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford is finally heading to the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams topped the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, is very excited.

FOX’s cameras captured the emotional reaction from the former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader on Sunday evening.

NFL fans loved the video.

It’s going to be a big couple of weeks for the Stafford family, that is for sure.

The Rams and the 49ers will meet in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.