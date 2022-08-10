NFL World Reacts To The Melvin Gordon Injury News

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 08: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos gestures prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was dealing with an injury.

According to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Gordon suffered a foot injury. He said the team was managing the situation, but the longtime NFL running back wasn't on the practice field today.

While fans are feeling bad for Gordon, they're excited to see what second-year running back Javonte Williams can do with the extra carries.

"Hope Melvin Gordon is OK. Here comes the Javonte Williams hype now," reporter Jamey Eisenberg said.

"Any kind of missed playing time for Melvin means Javonte has every and any opportunity to show the new coaching staff he should be their every down back," another fan said.

Earlier this offseason, Gordon made it clear he wasn't going to back down from Williams.

"I told George when I was at the table, I told him I’m not going to lay down," Gordon said. "I know a lot of people are wanting me to take a backseat. I get it. It’s been like that for a while. It was like that when I was with the Chargers. Everyone wanted Austin (Ekeler) to start. I just come out here and do my thing. Thanks for the motivation, everybody. I appreciate ya all for the extra motivation. I need it."

A foot injury give Williams the advantage, but can Gordon make a comeback?