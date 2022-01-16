NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Injury News

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense just lost its most-important player on Sunday afternoon.

Micah Parsons, a first-team All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, exited Sunday afternoon’s game following an awkward collision with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The standout rookie linebacker was helped off the field before heading into the injury tent. It’s unclear what kind of injury Parsons is dealing with.

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons headed to the medical tent. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 16, 2022

NFL fans are already upset about the news. Fans were really looking forward to seeing Parsons play on Sunday afternoon.

Excited to see what Micah Parsons is going to do on this stage. His old Penn State coaches told me he always shined in the biggest moments. Expecting him to be everywhere today against the Niners. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 16, 2022

Here’s what happened on the collision in the backfield:

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons has emerged from sideline medical tent, helmet in hand after this hit, looking ready to rotate back into game. And indeed, he’s returning to field now. pic.twitter.com/LvuB7jTT9k — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 16, 2022

Thankfully, it appears that Parsons is OK. He had his helmet back on and appears to be ready to re-enter the contest.

Parsons has his helmet back in his hands after being in the tent for several minutes. — Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) January 16, 2022

The Cowboys’ defense can’t afford to lose Parsons, especially against this physical 49ers offensive attack on Sunday.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 10-0, on Sunday.