The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Injury News

Cowboys star rookie Micah ParsonsARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys’ defense just lost its most-important player on Sunday afternoon.

Micah Parsons, a first-team All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, exited Sunday afternoon’s game following an awkward collision with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The standout rookie linebacker was helped off the field before heading into the injury tent. It’s unclear what kind of injury Parsons is dealing with.

NFL fans are already upset about the news. Fans were really looking forward to seeing Parsons play on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s what happened on the collision in the backfield:

Thankfully, it appears that Parsons is OK. He had his helmet back on and appears to be ready to re-enter the contest.

The Cowboys’ defense can’t afford to lose Parsons, especially against this physical 49ers offensive attack on Sunday.

Dallas is trailing San Francisco, 10-0, on Sunday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.