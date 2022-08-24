NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons TV News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (not in photo) during the third quarter of the game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe landed a huge get for their "Undisputed" program.

On Wednesday's show, the pair revealed that Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons will join the pair every Tuesday throughout the NFL season.

The NFL world reacted to the Micah news on social media.

"No Micah…….nooooooo not during the season man," a Cowboys fan replied.

"This is bad," another commented.

"Oh throughout .. oh HELL NAH? Micah better back out this," another tweeted.

"Some fans don’t like this but to me I have no worry about Micah being locked in," a Dallas fan replied. "Not to mention the year is 2022 Draymond did a podcast after every game… These athletes have a voice and fans wanna hear it. Direct to consumer."

"Mike Fisher is going to have a heart attack."

Parsons new role on "Undisputed" begins this fall.