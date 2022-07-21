NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas Injury News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 27: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrate after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at Mercedes Benz Superdome on October 27, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Saints star receiver Michael Thomas isn't at 100% just yet.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the team has placed him and defensive end Marcus Davenport on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP) to begin training camp.

This news comes a day after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that there was "optimism" surrounding Thomas' health heading into camp.

Perhaps the team wants to take it a bit slow with Thomas considering that he missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ankle injury.

Some NFL fans are a bit concerned about Thomas heading into this season.

Thomas has been rehabbing all offseason, though didn't take part in OTAs or minicamp.

The good news for him is that the season is still around seven weeks away. He has time to continue to rehab the injury and get back on the practice field.

New Orleans will have to hope that he's ready, especially since he's one of the best receivers in the league when healthy.