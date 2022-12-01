NFL World Reacts To The Michael Vick Announcement

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 03: Michael Vick #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with Cam Newton #1 of the Carolina Panthers while warming up prior to the preseason game at Heinz Field on September 3, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

NFL icon Michael Vick changed the game of football in a number of ways during his professional career. But now he has his eyes set on a new project to show the world how he did.

According to Variety via Front Office Sports, Vick is set to lead an eight-part docuseries on "the evolution of the Black quarterback in America." Per the announcement, the series will feature interviews with star players like Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton, legendary coaches like Andy Reid and Tony Dungy, and other celebrities.

Vick was the first African-American quarterback to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He went on to make four Pro Bowls and set numerous records during his career.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1,” Vick said in a statement.

NFL fans are excited to see what Vick has in store with this docuseries. Some are already making suggestions on who they should feature in telling the story even better:

Michael Vick's NFL career was interrupted by a conviction his involvement in an illegal dog fighting ring, for which he still remains a reviled figure by many.

However, his status as a trailblazer in professional football still serves as an inspiration for many players who watched him play while they were growing up.

No doubt Vick and the many other NFL stars and legends he's interviewing will have a lot to say here.