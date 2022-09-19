NFL World Reacts To The Mike Evans Appeal News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 16: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball after catching a first half pass against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans received a one game suspension for his role in a brawl that broke out between the Bucs and New Orleans Saints during yesterday's game. But he's not ready to accept that penalty.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Evans is planning to appeal his one-game suspension. Given that it's the home opener against the mighty Green Bay Packers, it's understandable that he'd like to play that one.

But Evans is going to have a lot of explaining to do while stating his case to the review board. Footage of Evans at the start of the fight pretty clearly shows that he was the one who elevated things from a mere shouting match into a shoving contest that nearly came to blows.

Bucs fans have rushed to Evans' defense in this case while other NFL fans are shocked that he's trying this with so much evidence against him.

Through two weeks this season, Mike Evans has eight receptions for 132 yards and one touchdown. He's missed only one game in the past two years and has had at least 1,000 receiving yards every year since his rookie season.

The Buccaneers don't want to go without Evans for even a single snap, let alone a game against one of the toughest teams in the NFL.

Will Mike Evans win his appeal?