NFL World Reacts To The Mike McDaniel Practice News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins addresses the media prior to training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins held practice at Nippert Stadium - home of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

According to multiple reports, the practice session ended up being recorded by someone at the venue. Video clips of the team's practice started popping up on a social media account just a few hours later.

According to the latest report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was well aware that someone might be watching practice. Pelissero noted that McDaniel kept 12 players on the field in an effort to disguise the play.

"The #Dolphins noticed people watching their walkthrough Wednesday in Cincinnati, so they made a sly adjustment: All the clips circulating on Twitter have 12 players on offense," Pelissero noted. "Fake plays? Fake routes on real plays? Either way, Mike McDaniel and company staying one step ahead."

Fans loved the fact that McDaniel faked some plays.

"I respect this level of petty," reporter Madelyn Burke said.

Others think the Dolphins wasted a practice.

"So they didn’t have an actual practice. Bold strategy," a fan said.

NFL reporter Al Butler reported on Thursday morning that league security was looking into the Dolphins practice being filmed and shared on social media.