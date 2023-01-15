NFL World Reacts To The Mike McDaniel Sideline Video

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Mike McDaniel was potentially focused on more than one thing while he was on the sideline during the Dolphins-Bills game.

Some fans thought they caught the Dolphins' head coach vaping on the sideline while he was trying to coach.

Fans had a lot of fun in their reactions on social media.

"McDaniel hitting a vape while calling plays explains all the delays on offense," another fan tweeted.

Whether McDaniel did or didn't hit a vape pen, it didn't have an impact on the result of the game.

The Dolphins were close, but they ultimately fell to the Bills by three, 34-31. They'll now head into the offseason trying to get even better heading into next season.

Do you think McDaniel was actually vaping on the sideline?