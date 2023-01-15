NFL World Reacts To The Mike McDaniel Sideline Video
Mike McDaniel was potentially focused on more than one thing while he was on the sideline during the Dolphins-Bills game.
Some fans thought they caught the Dolphins' head coach vaping on the sideline while he was trying to coach.
Fans had a lot of fun in their reactions on social media.
"McDaniel hitting a vape while calling plays explains all the delays on offense," another fan tweeted.
Whether McDaniel did or didn't hit a vape pen, it didn't have an impact on the result of the game.
The Dolphins were close, but they ultimately fell to the Bills by three, 34-31. They'll now head into the offseason trying to get even better heading into next season.
Do you think McDaniel was actually vaping on the sideline?