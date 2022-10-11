NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.

Fans have seen enough and wan head coach Mike Tomlin to make a change. However, Tomlin made it very clear he's not inclined to make a change just yet.

"I'm confident," he said when asked about Canada following a 38-3 loss to the Bills. Fans aren't exactly thrilled with his response.

"In what exactly," one fan questioned.

"If the Canada hill is the hill Tomlin wants to die on, and it ultimately gets home fired, I’ll be okay with that," another fan said.

"Confident in what??? Offense been trash since hiring him," said another.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Steelers as they prepare for a home contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.