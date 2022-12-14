NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Trade Suggestion

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches warm ups before a game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk suggested a possible blockbuster head coaching move this offseason.

"Maybe [Mike] Tomlin to Carolina. I wouldn't be surprised if that happens," Florio said on 93.7 The Fan.

Panthers owner David Tepper is a former Steelers minority owner and the Carolina organization is in need of a head coach after the firing of Matt Rhule.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this suggestion.

"Mike Tomlin isn’t going anywhere unless he makes the decision to do so," one fan wrote.

"I'd love to see Tomlin finally get exposed for the fraud he is by a team like Carolina. They'd be 3-14 every year," another added.

"There’s a 0% chance that will ever happen," another said.

The Steelers are currently 5-8 and in serious danger of ending Tomlin's 15-year streak of .500-or-better seasons in Pittsburgh. The Panthers are also 5-8 as they operate under interim head coach Steve Wilks.