NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Tunnel Video

A video of Mike Tomlin is going viral on social media.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach shut down a fan in the tunnel during what appeared to be halftime of Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons.

"Man, I'm f---king working," Tomlin said to the fan.

Take a look at the clip here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this viral video.

"My kind of coach," one fan wrote.

"Let’s stop glamorizing public figures acting like jerks simply because they can. This is lame," another said.

"Needed this Monday morning laugh," another added.

Tomlin is in danger of notching his first losing season as an NFL head coach. The Steelers are 5-7 with five regular-season games remaining.

Pittsburgh has won three of its last four games. Tomlin's squad will look to continue this positive trajectory with a Week 14 matchup against the reeling Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.