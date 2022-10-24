NFL World Reacts To The Mike Vrabel Postgame Video

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 27: Malik Willis #7 of the Tennessee Titans and head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans during the second half of the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Cardinals 26-23. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Mike Vrabel showed that he's a true players coach on Sunday afternoon.

After the Tennessee Titans took down the Indianapolis Colts, Vrabel was seen hugging starting center Ben Jones in the tunnel. Jones looked absolutely gassed and Vrabel made sure to let him know how much he appreciated his efforts.

Here's a look at the video:

The NFL community had lots of great things to say about this exchange after it was posted on social media.

"What it’s all about. Lay it on the line regardless of what’s going on outside of it and acknowledge what each other sacrifices. Family," one fan tweeted.

"Love to see this acknowledgment by Vrabes!"

This win got the Titans to 4-2 overall as they're now in first place in the AFC South.

They'll look to get to 5-2 when they take on the Houston Texans next Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.