NFL World Reacts To The Mike Vrabel Workout Video

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel looks like he loves boxing, even though he doesn't fight professionally.

A workout video of Vrabel punching a punching bag numerous times has been released and he looks to be having the time of his life.

He's getting some good cardio in and his movement looks to be stellar.

Check out the video here:

NFL fans had some hilarious reactions to this in the quote tweets section.

Vrabel is entering his fifth year as the head coach of the Titans. He currently has a 41-24 regular season record while he's 2-3 in the playoffs.

He'll be looking to lead the Titans back to the playoffs in 2022 after they won the AFC South this past season.

Perhaps Vrabel will need to use these boxing skills during the season if an opposing coach gets on his bad side.

Either way, he's not someone anyone should want to mess with.