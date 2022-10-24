NFL World Reacts To The NFC South's Performance

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Through seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the NFC South has started looking like the worst division in football.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the rival Carolina Panthers along with the Atlanta Falcons' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, every team in the division now has a losing record. To put that into perspective, every team in the AFC East is .500 or above.

It was widely expected that the Buccaneers would steamroll all opposition en route to an easy NFC South title win and a deep playoff run. But a combination of injuries, underperforming and possibly a massive distraction for quarterback Tom Brady instead has them in a dogfight with three other teams.

NFL fans and analysts have taken note of just how bizarre the situation in the NFC South is right now:

Just about every year there's one division that's struggling endlessly. Two years ago it was the NFC East, before that it was the AFC South.

The biggest culprit arguably is the quarterback play: The Panthers, Falcons and Saints all went into the season with either new quarterbacks or new offenses being installed for an incumbent quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Panthers and Buccaneers both have had leadership changes since last year. Bruce Arians retired so Todd Bowles could take the reins this past offseason while Matt Rhule was fired from the Panthers earlier this month.

Suffice it to say, there's been a lot of chaos in division this year and the teams have all suffered for it.