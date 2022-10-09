NFL World Reacts To The Nick Bosa Injury News

The injury bug continues to bite the 49ers.

On Sunday, star pass rusher Nick Bosa was ruled out of the action after leaving the game with a groin injury. Bosa looked visibly bothered by it standing with his helmet off on the sideline and talking to teammates.

The NFL world reacted to Bosa being out on social media.

"A groin injury ended Nick Bosa's college career," pointed out MMQB's Albert Breer. "Obviously, how this plays out will be big for the 49ers."

"Likely a long term injury yikes."

"Hope he’s ok, but what the F--- is his helmet," a fan asked.

"Joey and Nick Bosa [handshake] JJ Watt TJ Watt and injuries," another replied.

Hopefully this isn't one that lingers too long but only time will tell.

For now the Niners will try to close out a win on the road vs. the Panthers, who they lead 24-12 as the fourth quarter approaches.