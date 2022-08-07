NFL World Reacts To The N'Keal Harry Injury News

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

After three years in New England, former first-round pick N'Keal Harry was looking for a fresh start with the Bears.

But after reportedly struggling early in camp, now Harry may have another obstacle to hurdle.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "Bears wide receiver N’Keal Harry suffered an ankle injury that appears severe but is awaiting further evaluation and hoping for the best, ... Got hurt Saturday."

The NFL world reacted to Harry's unfortunate injury over the weekend.

"More info on N’Keal Harry…" signal-boosted a former radio host. "Doesn’t sound good. We’ll wait for more."

"Wondering if it is a trimalleolar fracture," said a physical therapist. "If so, 8-12 weeks is general timetable. Normally fracture better than ligament damage but if trimalleolar there are three bones broken AND ligament damage. Hoping this isn't the case."

"Bears can’t catch a break," another replied.

"Another tough break for Harry. And it always seems to happen during camp," tweeted NESN's Dakota Randall.

"Oh man this would suck for Harry. Trying to resurrect career, with a good shot of making roster and getting some real snaps in Chicago. Hopefully severe just means max pup for first 6 weeks and potential to avoid it all together," a fan said. "Rough."

Hoping Harry's injury isn't as serious as it sounds. But an update on his status should be offered in the coming days.