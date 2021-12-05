NFL World Reacts To The Notable Seahawks News

The 2021 NFL season has not been a good one for the Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the 2022 offseason could be a notable one.

According to a report from the NFL Network, Seattle Seahawks team owner Jody Allen is not happy with the NFC West franchise’s performance this year.

The Seahawks owner is reportedly not viewing the 2021 season as some one-off down season. It’s reportedly being viewed as a larger indictment on the performance of the franchise.

That could mean some big changes this offseason.

“Jody Allen…she’s very involved and she’s not happy. She’s not looking at this like ‘it’s a one-year thing, we’ve been successful for a decade,'” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported.

“Jody Allen…she’s very involved and she’s not happy. She’s not looking at this like ‘it’s a one-year thing, we’ve been successful for a decade.’” https://t.co/YAuaz5LOrL — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 4, 2021

This should be interesting to watch moving forward.

“I have no faith in their ideas that don’t involve firing Pete Carroll,” one fan tweeted.

“Best thing I’ve heard all day,” another fan wrote on social media.

“It’s all in the overall context. And that context – outmoded coaching philosophy, years of terrible drafts – clearly indicates that Pete Carroll’s tenure has run its course and needs to come to an end. We’ll see just how “engaged” Jody Allen truly is,” one fan added on Twitter.

It will be an interesting offseason in Seattle, that’s for sure.