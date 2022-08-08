NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Bills News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 7: Odell Beckham Jr, professional football player, investor, and entrepreneur, speaks during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 7, 2022 in Miami, Florida. The worlds largest bitcoin conference runs from April 6-9, expecting over 30,000 people in attendance and over 7 million live stream viewers worldwide.(Photo by Marco Bello/Getty Images) Marco Bello/Getty Images

Could Odell Beckham Jr. find himself back in New York? It appears if the Buffalo Bills want him, they could have the inside track.

On a recent Instagram post from Bills offseason acquisition Von Miller, OBJ commented "What’s the locker next to u loook like!!!??" with the eyes emoji.

The two appear to be very close off the field, further fueling speculation that the three-time Pro Bowler could eventually find himself in Bills country.

The NFL world reacted to Beckham's comment on Monday.

"I'm on my knees," replied a member of Bills Mafia.

"Definitely think it’s a realistic possibility later in the season if OBJ is healthy enough to return and willing to take a team friendly deal to finish the year on a contender," a podcaster tweeted.

"Well holy [expletive]," another Bills fan said.

Odell Beckham x Stefon Diggs would be a scary sight in the already loaded AFC.