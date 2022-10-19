NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"I am going to be really surprised if Odell comes to KC," one fan said.

"Mahomes-Odell would be nasty," another said.

"PLZ MAKE IT HAPPENNNNNNNNNNNN," another added.

Earlier this week, the Chiefs restructured Travis Kelce's contract to free up more than $3 million of salary-cap space — indicating the possible pursuit of a high-end, free-end option.

The Chiefs would certainly benefit from some wide receiver depth following the departure of No. 1 WR Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason. As a proven contributor for a Super Bowl-winning squad, Beckham could be the perfect addition for this year's Kansas City squad.

Beckham is also fielding heavy interest from the Chiefs' rival Buffalo Bills. OBJ is expected to make his decision sometime in November.