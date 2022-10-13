NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Demand News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter and revealed that the Los Angeles Rams didn't offer him his desired contract to return at some point this season. He said he didn't feel the team's offer matched his worth.

So what kind of deal was the free-agent wide receiver looking for?

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, OBJ was looking for a "Michael Gallup-type" contract. Gallup signed a five-year, $57.5 million deal with the Dallas Cowboys prior to the 2022 season.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

"5yr $57 mil for OBJ. Seems like a no brainer. Write the check," one fan wrote.

"Imagine we didn’t waste that money Robinson, kept Woods, and could’ve use that money for Odell," another said.

"OBJ Will Be 30 Next Month. He Has Torn His ACL Twice Since 2020 & He Wants 5 Years $57m? I’m So Lost…" another added.

"Imagine if Odell didn’t have a tremendous ego," another wrote.

After joining the Rams midway through the 2021 season, Beckham played a massive role in the team's push for a Super Bowl title. He tore his ACL after scoring a touchdown in the title game, but is expected to be ready to return to the field sometime in mid-November.

While it appears Beckham won't be making a return to Los Angeles, plenty of teams around the league are reportedly interested in acquiring the veteran wide receiver.