NFL World Reacts To The Old Herschel Walker Photo

LOGANVILLE, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign rally on December 4, 2022 in Loganville, Georgia. Herschel Walker continued to campaign throughout Georgia in hopes of defeating incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the upcoming runoff election on December 6. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) Alex Wong/Getty Images

Although it's not official just yet, it certainly seems like Herschel Walker's bid for Senate in Georgia is going to fall just short.

He and Democrat Raphael Warnock were locked in a tight election last month. After the race was too close to call, a runoff vote was necessary - which took place on Tuesday.

Warnock appears to have emerged victorious. In the immediate aftermath of the vote, social media was buzzing with content about Walker.

One photo of he and former Cowboys running back Tony Dorsett started to make the rounds on social media.

"Tony Dorsett knew," Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr said in the caption of the photo.

Fans couldn't get enough of the picture.

"This picture is priceless, and so on point," one fan said.

"As a Cowboy fan, I am forever grateful to Walker. The boys don't win the 3 championships in the 90s but for that trade. Go Warnock!" another fan said.

"Priceless! Tony tried to tell us..." said a third.

What do you think of the photo?