NFL World Reacts To The P.J. Walker Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 26: PJ Walker #11 of the Carolina Panthers throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly prepared to go forward with P.J. Walker for another week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

After Sunday's performance, head coach Steve Wilks told members of the press that the former XFL star will once again start behind center for the team's next game against the Bengals.

The NFL world reacted to the news across social media.

"He should," a fan replied. "P.J. is playing good football."

"Mayfield and Darnold [experiments] are over," another user replied.

"P.J. Walker and Geno Smith playing better than Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, just as everyone predicted."

"Let him take the rest of the season," tweeted Leger Douzable.

"Good choice," another replied.

"Baker never getting that job back brotha."

"This is good news for the Browns," another said. "Bengals might slip in their prep today knowing they actually have to face a competent QB next week."

"Baker is 6-1 vs Cincy," another replied. "It's literally the only team he plays lights out vs. I'd start him. Even if it's just for Cincy."

The Panthers are 1-2 in P.J.'s three starts this season.