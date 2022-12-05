NFL World Reacts To The Packers, Bears "Apology"

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Jaire Alexander of Green Bay Packers gestures during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) DeFodi Images/Getty Images

During Sunday's rivalry matchup between the Packers and Bears, Chicago wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown beat Green Bay corner Jaire Alexander for a 56-yard catch.

After the game, Alexander was asked what he thought about giving up that deep ball to his former teammate.

"Nothing. Man, he a scrub. I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch," he said, per team insider Matt Scneidman.

According to St. Brown, Alexander texted him after the game and apologized for calling him a "scrub."

"It was probably heat of the moment for him," St. Brown said, per team insider Colleen Kane. "I don’t take anything personal. It is what it is."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this apology.

"Gotta say I respect EQ for his level headed approach, not sure why Jaire is burying the guy who used to be his teammate," one fan wrote.

"Knew he still had Amon Ra on the schedule and got scared," another said.

"He ain’t got that dawg," another added.

Despite giving up a couple big plays, including another 49-yard deep ball to N'Keal Harry, Alexander and the Packers won the Week 13 game 28-19 at Soldier Field.