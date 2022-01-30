NFL World Reacts To The Packers Coaching News

The Green Bay Packers‘ coaching staff will look significantly different next season.

On Saturday night, Adam Schefter reported that Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is leaving Green Bay to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator. That’s a significant loss, especially for a team trying to persuade Aaron Rodgers to play another year in the green and gold.

It’s also never a good thing when you lose a major assistant coach to a division rival.

“The man that made Aaron Rodgers a RPO magician is coming to Chicago. Big win for the #Bears. Should be a fun exotic offense. Very good for Justin Fields,” a fan said.