NFL World Reacts To The Packers Coaching News

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur arguing with referees after a questionable pass interference call in the NFC Chapionship.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers speaks to the referees during a review in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers‘ coaching staff will look significantly different next season.

On Saturday night, Adam Schefter reported that Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is leaving Green Bay to become the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator. That’s a significant loss, especially for a team trying to persuade Aaron Rodgers to play another year in the green and gold.

It’s also never a good thing when you lose a major assistant coach to a division rival.

“The man that made Aaron Rodgers a RPO magician is coming to Chicago. Big win for the #Bears. Should be a fun exotic offense. Very good for Justin Fields,” a fan said.

“You can’t stay, right Aaron? I mean, what’s the point, Rodg. It’s time to leave Green Bay, huh Rodgers? I’d just leave GB. They don’t deserve you. Just move on. Retire. That’ll show them,” another commented.

“Aaron Rodgers is so out of Green Bay!” one fan said. 

So the Packers have now lost both their offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, and quarterbacks coach, Luke Getsy, to other organizations. How will they respond?

The Packers have reportedly promoted Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator.

Losing Hackett and Getsy is going to hurt no matter how you spin it.

It also may hurt the Packers’ chances at persuading Aaron Rodgers to stay in Green Bay.

