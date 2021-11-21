The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Devastating Injuries

A view of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets.GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 08: A detailed picture of Green Bay Packers players holding their helmets before taking on the Minnesota Vikings on September 8, 2008 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Has any NFL team been hit harder by injuries as of late than the Green Bay Packers?

The answer might be no.

Green Bay lost to Minnesota, 34-31, but suffered an even bigger loss in the process. Standout Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

This would be a crushing loss for the Packers.

That is not good – but, unfortunately, it’s more of the same for the Packers this season.

The NFC North franchise has battled through several notable injuries over the course of the regular season.

This is simply the latest blow.

Thankfully for Green Bay, the Packers have shown a lot of fight this season.

Despite the loss to the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Packers are 8-3 on the regular season, still in prime position for a division championship and top NFC seed.

The Packers will hope to get good news on the injury front moving forward.

