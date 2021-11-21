NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ Devastating Injuries

Has any NFL team been hit harder by injuries as of late than the Green Bay Packers?

The answer might be no.

Green Bay lost to Minnesota, 34-31, but suffered an even bigger loss in the process. Standout Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is feared to have suffered a torn ACL.

This would be a crushing loss for the Packers.

The fear is that #Packers stellar OL Elgton Jenkins tore his ACL, source said. Would be a significant blow, but he’ll have an MRI to determine the full extent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

That is not good – but, unfortunately, it’s more of the same for the Packers this season.

The NFC North franchise has battled through several notable injuries over the course of the regular season.

This is simply the latest blow.

Week 1- Za’Darius Smith

Week 2-Elgton Jenkins

Week 3-MVS

Week 4-Jaire Alexander

Week 5- Kevin King

Week 6- Josh Myers

Week 7- N/A

Week 8- Robert Tonyan

Week 9- Eric Stokes

Week 10- Aaron Jones

Week 11- Elgton Jenkins https://t.co/lWDqgnqukN — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 21, 2021

Thankfully for Green Bay, the Packers have shown a lot of fight this season.

Despite the loss to the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Packers are 8-3 on the regular season, still in prime position for a division championship and top NFC seed.

can't recall a year where I've looked forward to a bye week more than I do for this season. Crazily, Packers have had their injuries all year and have stayed afloat (actually, they're thriving). Excited to see this team if/when it gets fully healthy. https://t.co/5CXTtAM7um — John E. C. (@johnnyc1952) November 21, 2021

The Packers will hope to get good news on the injury front moving forward.