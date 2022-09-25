NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Huge Win On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It was a low-scoring fair, but Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers eked out a major win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road today.

Early in the contest it looked as though we might be treated to a shootout as the Buccaneers scored a field goal and the Packers scored a touchdown on their opening drives. But the Bucs offense stalled while Rodgers got Green Bay out to a 14-3 lead with a second-quarter touchdown pass to Allen Lazard.

That would be the final time the Packers would score for the rest of the game though as turnovers and five drives with less than 10 yards picked up halted the Packers in their tracks. The Bucs' defense was good, but the Packers was better, until the final Bucs drive.

With only a few minutes to go in the game, Brady led the Bucs to a touchdown drive that made the game 14-12. His two-point conversion attempt failed after a delay of game penalty pushed them back five yards, securing the win for the Packers.

Packers fans were understandably thrilled for the big win:

It wasn't the prettiest win for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers has now gone three straight games without throwing for 300 yards.

But Rodgers made the plays he needed to, and the Packers rise to 2-1 on the season. Their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings is starting to feel like a distant memory.

The Packers' schedule looks like it's going to soften a bit over the next few weeks. They have the New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders before a Sunday night showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Are the Packers the best team in the NFL?