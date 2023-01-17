NFL World Reacts To The Pat Shurmur Announcement

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 09: Head coach Pat Shurmur of the New York Giants looks on in the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on September 9, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason the Washington Commanders moved on from offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

Over the past few days, the team has interviewed several candidates. However, the latest candidate is making headlines so far this afternoon.

The team announced this afternoon that they interviewed former New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur for the team's offensive coordinator opening.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the news. Some think they're going after quarterback Daniel Jones.

"Operation 'Steal Daniel Jones from Giants' starts now..." one reporter joked.

Others have given up on the organization entirely.

"I honestly don’t care what y’all doing these days. Fr," another fan said.

Fans of opposing teams love the potential hire for the Commanders.

"1000% hire that man. I don’t mind another season of Washington’s offense underperforming with all the weapons they have," joked a Giants fan.

