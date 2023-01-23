NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It's going to be tough for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday but the former MVP is up for it, his coach says.

Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "Andy Reid told reporters that QB Patrick Mahomes 'worked hard on the treatment and is doing OK.' Asked about his status, Reid says he's 'gonna play' and that this isn't as serious as the one Mahomes suffered in 2019."

The NFL world reacted to the Mahomes update on Monday.

"Shhhh don't let Zac Taylor know," a KC fan replied.

"Patrick Mahomes will play. How effective will he be? Won’t know until they lace 'em up on Sunday," a radio host said.

"Chad Henne in the AFCCG," an account replied.

"Wow... Chiefs by 14."

"Bengals luck about to run out. Best team the Chiefs are bringing to the playoffs in the Mahomes era," a fan tweeted.

No way he's missing a game of this magnitude.