NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Commercial News

Under current NFL rules, players aren't allowed to appear in commercials or advertisements drinking beer or directly endorsing a beer. In fact, players weren't even allowed to have their likeness featured in beer ads until a rule change in 2019.

Earlier this week though, Patrick Mahomes and Coors Light figured out a way to skirt these regulations.

Instead of a commercial for the brand's "Coors Light" beer, Mahomes was featured in a commercial for the "Coors light" — a flashlight product made specifically to get around the NFL's alcohol endorsement rules.

The Coors ad immediately acknowledges that Mahomes isn't allowed to promote their beer. It goes on to include some cheeky phrases, describing the flashlight as “high-quality steel so it feels as cold as the Rocky Mountains.”

Mahomes posted the ad on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

"Introducing The Coors Light. Get your The Coors Light at http://TheCoorsLight.com," he wrote.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this clever commercial.

"Give a huge raise to whomever thought of this…" NFL Network analyst Steve Wyche said.

"Hurricane season is here. Def gotta get me a Coors Light just in case we lose power!" ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington added.

"Let me get a 30 pack of those will ya," another fan said.

While this advertisement is clearly meant to skirt the NFL's regulations, the Coors light is actually a real product. The flashlight has already sold out on Coors' website. All proceeds will go to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation.