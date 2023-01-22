NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Injury Diagnosis
A scary situation unfolded on Saturday evening during the Jaguars-Chiefs game.
Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes rolled his ankle in the first half and it left him hobbled. He ended up coming off the field and went to the locker room before missing the rest of the first half.
He then came out for the second half and helped the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory as they advanced to their fifth straight AFC Championship Game.
After the game, it was revealed that Mahomes has a high ankle sprain but it's an injury that won't prevent him from playing next weekend.
The NFL community isn't surprised that Mahomes will be out there considering how big that game will be.
Mahomes ended up finishing the game with 195 yards through the air and two touchdowns, despite limping badly on that ankle.
Hopefully, a full week of rest will have him a bit healthier heading into next Sunday's game.