It’s been quite some time since the Buffalo Bills started a game against the Patriots with three straight touchdown drives. Nine years to be exact.

Buffalo has everything going in the first half of their Wild Card game against New England. Bill Belichick‘s defense doesn’t seem to have an answer for Josh Allen through the air, or on the ground. And the D is getting handled in the trenches.

NFL fans took notice on social media.

“This is arguably the worst I’ve ever seen a Patriots defense every play,” tweeted one fan. “Embarrassing.”

“The undisciplined play of the Pats is absolutely baffling and embarrassing,” said another. “Mistakes on top of mistakes in every facet of the game.”

“There’s a lot of game left, but a 20-0 defecit seems extra daunting for this Patriots offense,” remarked KATCTV3 sports director Seth Lewis. Adding, “New England might need a defensive/special teams score to have a chance.”

It’s getting ugly in upstate New York. Uncle Shannon Sharpe may need to make another call to the national guard because Josh Allen and the Bills are killing the Patriots.