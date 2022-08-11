NFL World Reacts To The Patriots Retirement News

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A member of the New England Patriots who played a huge role in their historic Super Bowl LI comeback has called it a career today.

Running back James White, one of the NFL's top backfield receiving threats for over five years, has retired after eight seasons. The announcement comes less than six months after he signed a two-year, $5 million contract extension with the team.

White was a part of three Super Bowl teams, but his greatest contributions came in Super Bowl LI. In the second half of that iconic game, White had 139 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns, including the overtime walkoff TD to seal the win.

Patriots fans are congratulating White on his career both with the Patriots and with the Wisconsin Badgers in college. Many are posting some of his career highlights, including the aforementioned game-winner in 2017.

James White was a fourth round pick out of Wisconsin in the 2014 NFL Draft. Getting carries were hard to come by, buy he had a knack for catching the ball in the backfield and quickly became one of Tom Brady's most consistent targets.

Over the next few years, White would make 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns. He finished his career with 700 touches for 4,556 yards and 36 all-purpose touchdowns.

Canton will probably never come calling for running back James White, but he has a special place in NFL history. The bigger question will probably be whether the Patriots give him a place in their Hall of Fame some day.