NFL World Reacts To The Patriots' Trade Rumor News

Trade discussions are starting to heat up around the NFL since the trade deadline is only two weeks away.

One player that's generating some trade interest is New England Patriots wide receiver, Kendrick Bourne. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the patriots have been getting calls on him but are "inclined" to keep him.

Fowler is also reporting that there's some trade buzz surrounding Nelson Algholor.

Patriots fans were quick to give their reactions to this report on social media.

"Trading Bourne makes your team worse, now Agholor on the other hand opens up more opportunities for Thornton who clearly is ready," one fan tweeted.

"I can see one of them going in a deal. Especially with the emergence of Thornton. As we’ve said all along, Thornton only plays if the snaps are there consistently. They were last week and they should be going forward," another fan tweeted.

We'll have to see what the Patriots decide to do with both players over the next two weeks.