NFL World Reacts To The Patriots vs. Bucs Finish

a general view of the new england patriots gillette stadiumFOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: A General view of Gillette Stadium during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots on September 9, 2002 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The Patriots defeated the Steelers 30-14. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was billed as arguably the most-intriguing NFL regular season game of all-time. Thankfully for everyone watching, it lived up to the hype.

The Buccaneers beat the Patriots, 19-17, in a rainy, defensive-minded game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening.

Neither team played very well on offense, though both quarterbacks – Tom Brady and Mac Jones – made some big throws when it mattered most. Ultimately, though, the Patriots were unable to convert at the end, as kicker Nick Folk missed a go-ahead field goal with less than a minute to play.

The Buccaneers win, to improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Buccaneers dropped to 1-3.

Will we get another Tom Brady against Bill Belichick matchup?

If we don’t, Brady gets to end his career 1-0 against his former head coach. But perhaps we’ll get another matchup somewhere down the line.

