Sunday night’s game between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was billed as arguably the most-intriguing NFL regular season game of all-time. Thankfully for everyone watching, it lived up to the hype.

The Buccaneers beat the Patriots, 19-17, in a rainy, defensive-minded game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening.

Neither team played very well on offense, though both quarterbacks – Tom Brady and Mac Jones – made some big throws when it mattered most. Ultimately, though, the Patriots were unable to convert at the end, as kicker Nick Folk missed a go-ahead field goal with less than a minute to play.

The Buccaneers win, to improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Buccaneers dropped to 1-3.

What a strange, surreal finish to a strange, surreal game. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 4, 2021

WOOOOOHOOOOO. Brady survives by a left upright. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 4, 2021

What a dumb kick. 56 yards in the rain? Why? — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 4, 2021

I’m honestly sad this is ending — Jenny Taft (@JennyTaft) October 4, 2021

It's 4th-and-3 and even if you make it, Brady has almost a minute, 2 timeouts and only needs a field goal. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) October 4, 2021

Even if that goes in, you are leaving Brady with 55 seconds and two timeouts to drive into field goal range. What a bad decision. — Rob Pizzola (@robpizzola) October 4, 2021

Another field-goal attempt in the elements goes Tom Brady's way! — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 4, 2021

Will we get another Tom Brady against Bill Belichick matchup?

If we don’t, Brady gets to end his career 1-0 against his former head coach. But perhaps we’ll get another matchup somewhere down the line.