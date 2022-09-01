NFL World Reacts To The Patriots' Wide Receiver Signing

The New England Patriots signed third-year wide receiver Lynn Bowden to the team's practice squad on Thursday.

Bowden was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with third-round pick in the 2020 draft.

The former Kentucky quarterback star, who was initially drafted as a running back, spent his rookie season as a WR for the Miami Dolphins, reeling in 28 catches for 211 yards in 10 game appearances.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this signing.

"Perfect Belichick player," one fan wrote.

"Heck yes! Get me a Bowden jersey immediately!" another said.

"Smart move by him to sign with a team where he’s immediately the best WR on the roster," another added.

The Patriots are notably thin at the wide receiver position heading into the 2022 season. Given that fact, it's fairly likely Bowden is activated to the active roster at some point during the year.

If that does happen, it will be interesting to see how Bill Belichick deploys him as a versatile offensive weapon.