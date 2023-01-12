NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Hillis Announcement

CLEVELAND - NOVEMBER 28: Running back Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball by linebacker Jon Beason #52 of the Carolina Panthers for a touchdown at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 28, 2010 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images) Matt Sullivan/Getty Images

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was admitted to the hospital last week after saving his children from drowning in Pensacola, Florida.

Since the accident occurred, Hillis has been listed in critical condition.

Hillis' girlfriend, Angela Cole, announced on Wednesday that he has been taken off the ventilator. Though more progress needs to be made, the Arkansas product is on the right track.

“A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Cole wrote. “Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day.”

The NFL world is certainly glad that Hillis is on the road to recovery.

"God is good! I'm just seeing this," one fan said.

"Man, this does my heart so good," another fan tweeted. "Please keep Peyton and his family in your prayers!"

Hills, a former seventh-round draft pick, had 2,832 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns during his NFL career.

We're wishing Hillis a full and speedy recovery.