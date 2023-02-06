NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Postgame Video

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 05: AFC head coach Peyton Manning looks on during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Once a competitor, always a competitor. Peyton Manning appeared to be legitimately upset when his AFC team lost in Sunday's Pro Bowl, walking out to the middle of the field to give the referee a piece of his mind.

The NFL world reacted to the postgame video of Manning on social media, which seemed to give fans a good laugh.

"ROFLMAO!! Seriously, Peyton? You're pissed about losing THE PRO BOWL??" a user asked. "SHEESH!!"

"'Peyton furious with this Pac 12 official' ... Brother, get in line."

"I am laughing so hard at this," another said.

"Get this man on my team as the head coach now!!!" a Cardinals fan tweeted.

"Great competitive spirit!" another replied. "Made it way more fun."

"As a brother to another competitive brother… I get it."

"Dude would be a god tier coach," another commented.

"This reminds of when someone said Peyton Manning would've got arrested tryna coach Zach Wilson," a Jets fan cried.

Never change, Peyton.