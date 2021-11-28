NFL World Reacts To The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Dirty Play

This Sunday has been one to forget for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers are currently getting blown out by their divisional rival Bengals, 41-10, on Sunday afternoon. It’s been a butt kicking since the start.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, not everyone is handling it well.

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is getting called out for a dirty facemask grab against the Bengals late in the second half.

Bengals fans are rightfully upset.

“That’s about as cheap as they come from Chase Claypool. Typical Steelers’ brazenly dirty play. Taking a 38-point whooping with typical Steelers’ class and style,” one fan tweeted.

“Claypool gets dirty… Bengals players hold their man back. You can trick them into it anymore Tomlin. Uh oh,” another fan tweeted.

“Typical Steelers M.O. They’re playing like garbage. Getting beat like a drum. Have nothing to offer… So what do their players do??? Start playing dirty. First Watt. Now Claypool,” another fan wrote on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers address this following the contest.