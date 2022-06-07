NFL World Reacts To The Preseason Schedule News

PITTSBURGH - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the opening kickoff of a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans on September 11, 2005 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Titans 34-7. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The NFL has officially released the national television schedule for the preseason games later this year.

A total of six preseason games will be nationally televised starting with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton. That will take place on Aug. 4 between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders and be televised on NBC.

There will then be three games nationally televised for the second week of the preseason. Bears-Seahawks and Falcons-Jets will be on ESPN while Ravens-Cardinals will be on Fox.

Finally, there will be two games televised during the third week. 49ers-Texans will be on Amazon Prime Video, while Lions-Steelers will be on CBS.

NFL fans had some great reactions to this news.

There are less than two months before NFL football is back on everyone's televisions.

The long national nightmare for fans is almost over.