NFL World Reacts To The President Biden Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden spoke with reporters about a variety of topics.

Eventually the conversation shifted to the NFL and the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. He suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and has been in critical condition.

During his press conference, Biden revealed that he spoke with Hamlin's parents "at length" this week.

The sporting world is glad to hear it.

"Great gesture to hear from POTUS," NFL reporter Josina Anderson said.

"I’m glad to hear this. That young man has captured the heart of the nation," added another fan.

"From the President on down, all of America is pulling for Damar!" said a third.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hamlin remains in critical condition. However, the Bills announced earlier today that he has made some improvements over the past 24 hours.

Our thoughts remain with Damar Hamlin's family, friends and the Bills organization.