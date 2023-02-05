NFL World Reacts To The Pro Bowl Injury Announcement

ORLANDO, FL - JANUARY 28: A general view of the Pro Bowl Logo on the field at Camping World Stadium before the start of 2018 Pro Bowl Game between the AFC Team against the NFC Team on January 28, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The Pro Bowl may have shifted to flag this year but it wasn't without injury.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered a dislocated toe in Sunday's events after limping off the field to get x-rays.

The NFL world reacted to the news on social media.

"Oh boy," replied Ross Tucker.

"Yeah, the pro bowl can f---ing die forever now," another said.

"Being a Browns fan is borderline masochistic," tweeted Rich Ohrnberger.

"Abolish the Pro Bowl please," commented Clevta.

"Does anybody remember a guy by the name of Robert Edwards?" another asked. "He rushed for over 1000 yards as a rookie before blowing out his knee at an NFL rookie flag football game during Pro Bowl week. He damn near lost his leg."

"There are times when the NFL overvalues itself. America is not clamoring to see players compete in dodgeball or flag football. There's too much money on the line for players and teams. Just let everyone go home and enjoy their offseason," a fan replied.

What do you think the NFL should do with the Pro Bowl?