NFL World Reacts To The Promising Cooper Kupp News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite losing yesterday's game to the San Francisco 49ers, the Rams managed to avoid a more catastrophic loss: Cooper Kupp.

The All-Pro wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP suffered an ankle injury late in the game, but was in decent spirits afterwards. And on Monday, it was revealed that he did not suffer any structural damage to his ankle.

As a result, the Rams not only expect to have Kupp back quickly, but anticipate him playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming Sunday. Whether or not he starts or gets put on a pitch count, it's great news regardless.

On Twitter, Rams fans are thanking whatever gods they worship that he's okay. Some are declaring that Kupp's imminent return will be a precursor to a dominating win over the Buccaneers in Week 9:

Cooper Kupp currently has 64 receptions for 686 yards and five touchdowns. He isn't quite on pace for the same insane numbers as last year, but he's still an invaluable part of the Rams' offense.

The Rams passing offense isn't the team's biggest problem right now (though they do need Matthew Stafford to cut down on the interceptions). It's the rushing attack that ranks near the bottom of the league and might be the Achilles' heel of the offense.

Can Kupp elevate the Rams offense in Week 9 and get them back to their winning ways?