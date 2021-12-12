The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Raiders’ Bold Pregame Move

Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field.LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Oakland Raiders helmet is seen on the field after the game between Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Bold move, Raiders.

Las Vegas is set to face Kansas City in an AFC West division rivalry game on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Prior to kickoff in Kansas City, the entire Raiders team reportedly stood on the midfield logo at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead prior to heading into the locker room,” Pete Sweeney tweeted.

Best of luck, Las Vegas…

Sunday afternoon should be pretty fun.

Kickoff between the Raiders and the Chiefs is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.