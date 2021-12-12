NFL World Reacts To The Raiders’ Bold Pregame Move

Bold move, Raiders.

Las Vegas is set to face Kansas City in an AFC West division rivalry game on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

Prior to kickoff in Kansas City, the entire Raiders team reportedly stood on the midfield logo at Arrowhead Stadium.

“The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead prior to heading into the locker room,” Pete Sweeney tweeted.

The Raiders just went as a team and stood on the Arrowhead prior to heading into the locker room. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 12, 2021

Best of luck, Las Vegas…

Saw that!! This is war https://t.co/LLZetYerr7 — JohnnyBGoode (@chieftiger58) December 12, 2021

They always feel like it’s the Super Bowl when they play us huh? 😂 It’s cool. We want all the smoke. 😤 https://t.co/GANngrvdcx — Megan (@msxo20) December 12, 2021

Overheard at midfield: “Okay guys. Take a long hard look at this logo. This is the logo of a winner. This is what you guys can be in 8 or 9 years. I mean, not you guys. But we’ll draft and trade for better guys who can actually play. For now, just don’t embarrass us. Cool?” https://t.co/3g92082XQE — David Marcus (@dlm_bmlawkc) December 12, 2021

Sunday afternoon should be pretty fun.

Kickoff between the Raiders and the Chiefs is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.