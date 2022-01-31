NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Crushing Injury News

The Spun

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts

The Los Angeles Rams have been ravaged by injuries throughout the 2021 season, with several notable players missing time.

The NFC Championship Game is unfortunately no different.

Early in the game at SoFi Stadium, the Rams lost tight end Tyler Higbee to an apparent leg injury. He had to be helped into the locker room.

It didn’t look good.

Higbee has since been made “questionable” to return with a knee injury. He’s not the only key Rams player who’s been injured.

Running back Cam Akers, who’s made a rapid return from a torn Achilles injury, limped into the locker room on Sunday, too.

Both Akers and Higbee have since been ruled “questionable” to return.

The Rams can’t afford too many more injuries on offense at this point.

It’s currently a scoreless game in the NFC Championship, airing on FOX.

