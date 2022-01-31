NFL World Reacts To The Rams’ Crushing Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams have been ravaged by injuries throughout the 2021 season, with several notable players missing time.

The NFC Championship Game is unfortunately no different.

Early in the game at SoFi Stadium, the Rams lost tight end Tyler Higbee to an apparent leg injury. He had to be helped into the locker room.

It didn’t look good.

Rams TE Tyler Higbee injures his knee in the NFC championship. The former Western Kentucky star graduated the year before the Hilltoppers played and scored 10 points in a loss at Alabama. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 31, 2022

Higbee has since been made “questionable” to return with a knee injury. He’s not the only key Rams player who’s been injured.

Running back Cam Akers, who’s made a rapid return from a torn Achilles injury, limped into the locker room on Sunday, too.

We haven’t collectively marveled enough about Cam Akers returning from a torn ACHILLES that happened this offseason. A completely unheard of recovery timetable for that injury, and he seems to have retained all his explosiveness. — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) January 31, 2022

Both Akers and Higbee have since been ruled “questionable” to return.

Rams Injury Update: TE Tyler Higbee (knee) questionable to return. RB Cam Akers (shoulder) questionable to return. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 31, 2022

The Rams can’t afford too many more injuries on offense at this point.

It’s currently a scoreless game in the NFC Championship, airing on FOX.