NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Tough Injury News

The Los Angeles Rams added insult to injury after last night's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Starting center Coleman Shelton has suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out for at least the next 4-6 weeks. Safety Jordan Fuller will miss the next 2-4 weeks with a hamstring issue, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Tuesday.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate injury news for the reigning Super Bowl champs.

"This O-line has been shuffled a ridiculous amount only 4 weeks into the season," one fan wrote.

"Dang… especially with a quick turn around vs the Cowboys," another said.

"Rams had elite injury luck until they won a title. Gotta be thankful about that I guess," another added.

The Rams were already dealing with some significant offensive line injuries. During last night's 24-9 loss to the 49ers, quarterback Matthew Stafford had very little time to get the ball off — taking a whopping seven sacks against the San Francisco pass rush.

The Rams are now 2-2 to start the 2022 season. They'll look to bounce back in a Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.