NFL World Reacts To The Ravens’ Crushing Injury News

Baltimore lost a heartbreaker on Sunday, losing to Pittsburgh, 20-19. The Ravens lost when their game-winning two-point conversion attempt fell short.

John Harbaugh’s team received some pretty crushing injury news following the game, too.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are expected to be without standout defensive back Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the year.

This is a massive loss.

“Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one,” he reports.

It’s been a crushing injury season for the Ravens, who have lost several key playmakers to season-ending injuries over the course of the year.

This is just the latest one.

“Ravens injuries are just absurd this year,” one fan tweeted.

“We had a great season, sometimes it’s not meant to be,” another fan admitted.

“I’m retiring from football fandom for the year,” another fan said bluntly.

Let’s check in on the Ravens secondary: CB Marlon Humphrey: maybe out for season

CB Marcus Peters: out for season

S Deshon Elliot: out for season Replacements?

CB Anthony Averett: Shoulder/Ankle injury

CB Jimmy Smith: Neck injury

CB Tavon Young: Illness

CB Kevin Seymour: COVID — Earl Thomas’ Brother (@BaltimoreEra) December 6, 2021

The Ravens are still very much in the playoff mix at 8-4 on the season, but things aren’t going to be easy moving forward.